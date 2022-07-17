Rage Fan Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,885.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $156,011.10 and approximately $12,885.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040671 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.