Rage Fan Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,885.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $156,011.10 and approximately $12,885.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

