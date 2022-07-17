Rally (RLY) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Rally has a total market cap of $118.27 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 461.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.97 or 0.02698346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,291,639 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

