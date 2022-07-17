Randolph Co Inc Purchases Shares of 3,584 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

