Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0000 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $225,852.20 and $5,755.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

