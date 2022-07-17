Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $982,513.92

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $982,513.92 and $47,354.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.08 or 0.02712591 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023482 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
About Raze Network
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Buying and Selling Raze Network
