Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146,571.25

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $146,571.25 and $276,805.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

