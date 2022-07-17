Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.5 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $41.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $41.23.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (RCDTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.