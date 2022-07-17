Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.5 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $41.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.