Redd (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,949.53 or 1.00000529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

