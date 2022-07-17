RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,004.10 or 0.99888925 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009081 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003594 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile
RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io.
Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars.
