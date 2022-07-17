Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Moderna by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,209 shares in the company, valued at $421,728,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,209 shares in the company, valued at $421,728,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock worth $71,537,175. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.