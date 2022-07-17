Relx’s (REL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) price target on the stock.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) price target on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,465.50 ($29.32).

Relx Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,311 ($27.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,040.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,227.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,277.07. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42).

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.