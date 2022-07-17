Relx’s (REL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) price target on the stock.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) price target on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,465.50 ($29.32).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,311 ($27.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,040.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,227.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,277.07. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

