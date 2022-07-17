Reviewing Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Verano alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 135.39 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -17.86 Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Two Rivers Water & Farming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano.

This table compares Verano and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verano and Two Rivers Water & Farming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 0 5 0 3.00 Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verano presently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 431.20%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

Verano beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

(Get Rating)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.