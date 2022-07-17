Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Achieves Market Cap of $4,491.80

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $4,491.80 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.