RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RingCentral Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.24.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

