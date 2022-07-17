RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.24.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $49.00 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

