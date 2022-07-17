Robert W. Baird Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE:U opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,021,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

