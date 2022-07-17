Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $264.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average of $268.85. Rogers has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.