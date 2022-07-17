Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$118.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total value of C$551,490.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$794,433.66. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,040 shares of company stock worth $3,423,775.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

