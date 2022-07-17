Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$118.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total value of C$551,490.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$794,433.66. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,040 shares of company stock worth $3,423,775.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.