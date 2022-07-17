RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.8% against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

