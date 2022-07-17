RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $20,735.88 or 0.99734354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $63.30 million and approximately $113,396.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,053 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

