SafeMoon Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $21,481.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.
About SafeMoon Inu
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
