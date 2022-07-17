Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $376,947.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.