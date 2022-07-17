Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($43.00) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($28.60) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($40.80) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €21.76 ($21.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €20.94 ($20.94) and a 12 month high of €48.76 ($48.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.01 and a 200-day moving average of €35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.35.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.