Save and Gain (SANDG) Price Reaches $0.0004

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Save and Gain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Save and Gain has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Save and Gain has a total market cap of $1,279.59 and $6.00 worth of Save and Gain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Save and Gain

Save and Gain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2015. Save and Gain’s total supply is 3,064,800 coins. Save and Gain’s official website is coinaid.co.uk.

Save and Gain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Save and Gain is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that employs a system to create more demand and lower supply. SANDG devs keep a Proof of Stake coins fund, the profits from the coins staked are used to buy SANDG, which is then burned. “

