Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

STECF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

