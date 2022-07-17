Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of SFFLY stock remained flat at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

