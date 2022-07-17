Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Schaeffler Stock Performance
Shares of SFFLY stock remained flat at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
Schaeffler Company Profile
