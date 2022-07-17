Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$14.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $225.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

