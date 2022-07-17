Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

Semtech Trading Up 2.4 %

Semtech stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

