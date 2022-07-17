SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 146,483 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 263.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,483 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $23,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

