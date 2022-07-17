SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.47 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264,806 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 605,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NYSE A opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.95. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

