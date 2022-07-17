SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 86,454 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,454 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $110,475,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

