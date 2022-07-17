Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHCR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Sharecare Price Performance
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%.
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
