Sheets Smith Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $124.17 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

