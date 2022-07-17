Sheets Smith Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

