Sheets Smith Investment Management Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 1.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,084 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $36,924,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 944.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 701,834 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

