Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.