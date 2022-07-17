Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $292.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $313.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.80.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average of $266.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

