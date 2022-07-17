Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 193,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,439. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

