Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

UP Global Sourcing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 109 ($1.30) on Thursday. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 105.04 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.65. The firm has a market cap of £97.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About UP Global Sourcing

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent bought 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($23,808.40). In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent bought 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($23,808.40). Also, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £79,393.60 ($94,426.26).

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.