Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Expands By 103.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPY stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

