Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Decreases By 59.7%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the June 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE AWP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 145,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,116. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

