Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Decreases By 59.7%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the June 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE AWP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 145,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,116. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.