Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Decreases By 61.1%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,706. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

