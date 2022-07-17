Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Rises By 100.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 903,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 388,687 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

