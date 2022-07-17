Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Decreases By 42.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,300 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bolt Biotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 403,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.