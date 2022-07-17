Short Interest in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Rises By 87.0%

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Liu purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at $926,648.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500 in the last three months.

Get Boxed alerts:

Institutional Trading of Boxed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,150,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boxed Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boxed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BOXD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,204,100. Boxed has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.63 million during the quarter.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

