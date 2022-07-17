Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Increases By 50.0%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,006,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 405,658 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

