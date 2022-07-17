Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 51.6%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 504,986 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CRKN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.07. 5,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.