Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Decreases By 35.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

