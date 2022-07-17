Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 64.3%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DynaResource Price Performance

DYNR stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. DynaResource has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

