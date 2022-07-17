Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Decreases By 37.0%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 311,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,865,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,602,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,959,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,796.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,865,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,602,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 219,874 shares of company stock worth $433,109. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Price Performance

EYEN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 193,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,039. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

